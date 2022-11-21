 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$5 million in grants available for nursing students

  • 0

LINCOLN — The the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will award $5 million in semester scholarships, $2,500 per semester, to Nebraska Nursing Students.

The funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a DHHS press release.

Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska certified nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse or accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program is eligible to apply. Qualified applicants will receive scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis each semester until their nursing program is complete or the ARPA funds run out.

Upon completion of a qualified nursing program, scholarship recipients will be required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years.

These scholarships will help to reduce barriers to entry in the nursing field and grow Nebraska’s public health workforce. Each scholarship recipient will play a vital supporting role in rebuilding Nebraska’s public health infrastructure and will advance the state’s recovery from COVID-induced nursing shortages.

People are also reading…

“Nurses are an indispensable part of healthcare across our state,” said DHHS Division of Public Health Director of Operations Charity Menefee. “In the wake of the pandemic, it is important that we support future nurses and provide them with the resources they need to become effective members of our medical community.”

All current and prospective CNA, LPN and accelerated BSN students can apply at redcap.link/75o4jzvw

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: America’s most hated Thanksgiving foods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News