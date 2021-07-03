$5 million in grants available for USDA’s Wetland Mitigation Banks program

LINCOLN — The USDA is investing up to $5 million in the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program, a grant program that supports the development of mitigation banks for use by agricultural producers seeking to maintain eligibility for USDA programs. Funds are available to Tribes, government entities, nonprofits and other organizations, USDA said in a press release.

NRCS is accepting proposals through grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 16.

“Our goal is to make sure agricultural producers have the tools they need to successfully farm or ranch and conserve natural resources,” said Britt Weiser, acting state conservationist in Nebraska. “Wetland mitigation banks enable the restoration or creation of wetlands for the purpose of compensating for unavoidable impacts to wetlands at another location. The Wetland Mitigation Banking Program helps states, local governments and other qualified partners restore, create and enhance wetland ecosystems.”

To participate in most USDA programs, agricultural producers agree to comply with the wetland conservation provisions, which means producers will not farm converted wetlands or convert wetlands to enable agricultural production. In situations where avoidance or on-site mitigation is challenging, the Farm Bill allows for off-site mitigation through the purchase of mitigation banking credits.

NRCS awarded the first Wetland Mitigation Bank Program grants in 2016 and so far, has supported the creation or expansion of wetland mitigation banks in 11 states. So far, 21 wetland bank sites have been established through the program, totaling 313 acres. Several more sites have been secured and are in various stages of the restoration process. The 2018 Farm Bill provided an opportunity for funding for this program through fiscal 2023.