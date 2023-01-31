 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

56th annual Gun & Sport Show is Saturday, Sunday in Grand Island

  • 0

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park in Grand Island Saturday and Sunday for their 56th annual Gun & Sport Show.

The Gun Show is in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park and will host over 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is only $5, children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For information, go to heartlandeventscenter.com.

— Telegraph staff reports

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rick Windham: Just make it easy on yourself

Rick Windham: Just make it easy on yourself

Now there is another option, the Bear Creek Auger Power Drive Attachment, an attachment that fits inside an auger’s shaft, where your handle goes clamped to the chuck of your drill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to match pasta shapes to sauces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News