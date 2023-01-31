56th annual Gun & Sport Show is Saturday, Sunday in Grand Island

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park in Grand Island Saturday and Sunday for their 56th annual Gun & Sport Show.

The Gun Show is in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park and will host over 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is only $5, children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For information, go to heartlandeventscenter.com.