5th annual Grower’s Gala goes virtual

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation held its fifth annual Grower’s Gala on Dec. 7, as a virtual event. The event celebrated the foundation’s mission to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans , according to a press release from the organization. The virtual event included program highlights, testimonials and a tribute to retiring President Steve Nelson.
“The year 2020 has been full of pivotal moments. The Nebraska Farm Bureau foundation adapted quickly to the new methods of teaching and learning, recognizing that a strong statewide understanding of agriculture is more important than ever before,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director.
The foundation moved its live auction to an online auction with the support of BigIron Auctions. More than 50 items were auctioned, including dinner with the newly elected president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, seed corn, a drone, barn security camera, remote control Ford cooler, gun concealment bench, binoculars, tools, clocks and gift baskets.
“We can’t thank BigIron Auctions enough for hosting our auction at no cost. Thanks to the BigIron Gives platform, our members got a professional online auction experience, and 100% of the sales prices come to the foundation to help fulfill our mission,” Schafer said.
Lancaster County Farm Bureau sponsored the annual “deck of cards” raffle, and Nick Haack of Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau was the lucky winner of a Browning X-Bolt Medallion .270 Caliber Rifle and Leupold scope.
A donation from Charles W. Herbster of Falls City allowed the organization was able to double the first $25,000 at the Grower’s Gala. Totals for the event topped $58,000 to support the foundation’s programs including Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom, the Ag Pen Pal program, scholarships and awards and consumer engagement efforts.
“Mr. Herbster’s matching gift has been transformational for our fundraising at this event for three years in a row. Our team is honored to put his gifts to good use every day, and we are happy to recognize his outstanding generosity,” Foundation Board Member Rob Robertson said.
The foundation also honored retiring President Steve Nelson for his service to the Foundation. Lisa Lunz of Dixon County also retired from the Board of Directors and as the chair of the Promotion and Education Committee. Also retiring from the P&E Committee is Sarah Bomark of Lincoln County.
“The foundation benefits from the dedicated efforts of outstanding volunteers, and I am so grateful for the contributions of Steve, Paula, and Sarah,” Schafer said.
