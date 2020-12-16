5th annual Grower’s Gala goes virtual

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation held its fifth annual Grower’s Gala on Dec. 7, as a virtual event. The event celebrated the foundation’s mission to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans , according to a press release from the organization. The virtual event included program highlights, testimonials and a tribute to retiring President Steve Nelson.

“The year 2020 has been full of pivotal moments. The Nebraska Farm Bureau foundation adapted quickly to the new methods of teaching and learning, recognizing that a strong statewide understanding of agriculture is more important than ever before,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director.

The foundation moved its live auction to an online auction with the support of BigIron Auctions. More than 50 items were auctioned, including dinner with the newly elected president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, seed corn, a drone, barn security camera, remote control Ford cooler, gun concealment bench, binoculars, tools, clocks and gift baskets.

“We can’t thank BigIron Auctions enough for hosting our auction at no cost. Thanks to the BigIron Gives platform, our members got a professional online auction experience, and 100% of the sales prices come to the foundation to help fulfill our mission,” Schafer said.