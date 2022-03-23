65 Huskers named to Jacht’s crew

LINCOLN — Sixty-five University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been accepted into the Jacht Agency for spring 2022. The student-run agency is composed of students from various backgrounds and majors.

Among those 65 are Allison Montgomery of North Platte and Kate Wightman of Lexington.

Jacht provides advertising and public relations services through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications. The agency offers students real-world experience by giving them the opportunity to work with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia design and more. Jacht has 23 clients this semester, including nonprofits and local businesses.

A student leadership team oversees the agency’s day-to-day operations. The team consists of: Regan Anguiano, director of account strategy; Ra’Daniel Arvie, director of communications; Bailee Gunnerson, director of multimedia; Abigail Hornady, director of business development; and Jenna Stevens, director of public relations.

Arvie said he is excited to serve in a leadership role this semester. His role consists of overseeing internal communication, as well as managing several of the Jacht client teams.

“My time at Jacht has been introspectively inspiring,” he said. “I have been afforded the opportunity to gain industry-level knowledge as a student while working with real clients producing real deliverables. It has taught me a lot about the intersection of teamwork and communication, which is an important aspect of life.”