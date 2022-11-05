70 Nebraska schools receive $45,000 in grant funding from EducationQuest Foundation

LINCOLN — EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 70 Nebraska schools with Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling nearly $45,000.

The schools will use the grants, which range from $143 to $850, to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.

“When younger students visit a college campus, they can see first-hand the opportunities they have by pursuing higher education,” EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said. “We want this experience to motivate them to take the necessary steps to make a college dream a reality.”

The Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

EducationQuest has awarded approximately $345,000 in Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.

Area awardees are:

Callaway Public School.

Cody-Kilgore Unified School.

Gothenburg Public School.

Perkins County School.

Hayes Center Schools.

Humphrey Public Schools.

Lexington Middle School.

McCook Junior High.

Valentine Middle School.