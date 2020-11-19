‘A Christmas Carol’ set for virtual performances this weekend

Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” returns to virtual life in an online live streaming collaboration between McCook Community College Theatre and Southwest Nebraska Community Theatre Association.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.
Tickets and the streaming venue went on sale Monday at showtix4u.com/event-details/42802.
More information and the ticket link may be found at cutlassartists.com
Tickets are $9 for individuals and $30 for families, ticketing fees will be applied to purchases.
“A Christmas Carol” has been a tradition in McCook going back to 1993 when Sue Watts, instructor of theater at MCC established the biennial production.
Returning to the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge this year will be Don Harpst as the perennial Scrooge. Harpst has been long-loved for his portrayal of the role which balances the greed of Scrooge with his joyful redemption.
“Bringing back the show with Don in the lead is an important reclamation of the tradition,” said Mark Hardiman, director and adapter of the script for this virtual performance.
“I think people around McCook look forward to it. It has just been a part of the holiday season. That’s why people will be glad to have it revived.” said Harpst.
Charlie Coleman, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present said, “I have been able to be an audience for this for years. This year it is really a pleasure to be involved with it by being in the cast. Just to have the chance to do something connected is wonderful with theater, since we were basically shut down. COVID has opened our eyes to doing new things and new ways and new ways of connecting.”
This lean online production clocks in at just over an hour. The adaptation was developed from successful stage versions authored by Hardiman. Recognizing the advantages of having a performance stream directly into homes, this presentation emphasizes Charles Dickens’ beautiful narrative.
