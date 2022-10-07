A Goodfellow Shoe Fund memory

An 85-year-old donor to the Goodfellow Shoe recently shared the 1948 memory of his father who had been injured in a farm accident and was in the hospital that is now North Platte Public Service Building.

A hospital volunteer learned that there were many children in the family and picked them all up and took them to get new shoes purchased by the Goodfellow Shoe Fund, according to a press release from the Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

At 10 years old, he remembers this gift of shoes with gratitude. 75 years later the all-volunteer shoe fund continues to provide shoes for children from ages 2 to 18 who need them.

Application forms for shoes are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services department office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte. For more information, contact Jana Greenwood, president, 308-530-4558.

Current donations and memorials:

$25, Sandra and Donald Peters.

$25, Harriette Woods Luttrell & Family, in memory of Karry Strasburg Jensen.

$60, Betty Kenton.

$75, James and Gay McClymont.

$100, Patricia and G.L. Vandewege.

$100, Georgia and Douglas Spelts.

$250, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2839.

$500, Leonard Hiatt.

75th, Anniversary Reception.

$25, Anonymous.

$75, Kay and Donald Lucas.

$100, Lee and Joyce McConahay.

$100, Vicki and Stewart Holmes.

$150, Christopher and Laura Ryan, in memory of Don and Velma Ryan.

$300, Brandon Kelliher.

$77.88, Red Can at Pop Corner.