A pair of novels that go back to the farm

But what if your dream lies on one side of the country and your heart is on the other side? That was the dilemma Megan Baxter writes about in “Farm Girl”: She was living with the man she adored in Portland and their lives were complicated but she couldn’t leave him. Meanwhile, her mind kept returning to the New England farm she loved.

It was small, by some standards — just 40 acres of certified-organic land between Vermont and New Hampshire, and she missed it. The farm’s berries and tomatoes were memorable, but so were the bad things that would happen, just as they do anywhere.

Yes, there was pain on the farm in Vermont, and it was quite different than the pain she was experiencing in Oregon. Frustrated, on the edge of bitter, Baxter quit college, and her mother didn’t understand. She only wanted her daughter to “be happy.”

That would come. Baxter knew where she really needed to be...

“Farm Girl” is a book with feet on separate coasts and longing for both to work out. It’s a tiny bit of history and science here, in prose that’s almost poetic, even when the angst storms in and the balance between Baxter’s lives tips. Readers holding their breaths can exhale then, wistfully, mournfully, lingering.

