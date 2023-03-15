OMAHA — The Tow to Go program is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, 25 years of service. Since its inception, this life-saving program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. The Auto Club Group will continue these efforts as it activates Tow to Go for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in hopes that partygoers do not press their luck by getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Free confidential rides available to AAA members, and non-members.

Remember to always chose a designated driver before celebrating. The Auto Club Group is here in case you did not plan accordingly.

How does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, it’s imperative that drivers take steps to stay off the road if they are impaired. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes. Those deaths could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving drunk.

“AAA’s Tow to Go program has helped improve road safety for a quarter century,” said Brian Ortner, spokesman for AAA The Auto Club Group (Nebraska). “We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

Phone Number:

855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Guidelines:

Provided from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.