AAA: October 15th Proclaimed Slow Down, Move Over Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared Oct. 15 as “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska.

AAA — The Auto Club Group worked with community partners and the governor's office on a proclamation to promote the protection of all motorists on the roadside in order to strengthen the existing “Slow Down, Move Over” statute.

“While all 50 states have a 'Slow Down, Move Over' law, nearly a quarter of motorists don’t know these laws exist or how they vary from state to state,” said Brian Ortner with AAA Nebraska. “This proclamation helps bring awareness that motorists can help those outside disabled vehicles stay safe by moving over and slowing down for every vehicle that is on the roadside.”

Nebraska’s current law protects roadside workers and their vehicles including first responders, tow trucks and utility vehicles, but does not yet cover municipal vehicles, road maintenance or disabled vehicles.

Research shows that nearly 350 people are struck and killed every year while outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside in the United States from 2016-20, In Nebraska eight people have been killed on the roadside in this time frame.