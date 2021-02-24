AARP Community Challenge program applications open

LINCOLN — AARP Nebraska is inviting community organizations and local governments across the state to apply for the 2021 Community Challenge grant program, now through April 14. Grants fund quick-action projects that can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand or tens of thousands for larger projects. Now in its fifth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to Nebraska in 2021 and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska. “We’ve seen great results from the Community Challenge grant program in communities across Nebraska and this year we are increasing our support for projects that focus on diversity and inclusion and aid in local recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”