AARP: Nebraksa nursing home virus cases and deaths sharply rising

» 47% of nursing homes with staffing shortages, up from 42%.

For the latest reporting period, nursing home deaths comprised 54% of all COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska. Stubbendieck warned that the trend would continue to worsen unless Nebraskans act immediately to turn the tide.

“This is a call to action for those of us outside nursing homes to do what’s right in order to protect those who are in nursing homes,” he said. “Residents are doing the right thing. They are staying in the facilities, social distancing and have very limited visitation, but are still bearing the brunt of this disease. For these numbers to look better in January, the rest of us need to change our behavior now.”

Using data released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — which is self-reported by nursing homes — the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard to provide four-week snapshots of the virus’ infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff. The dashboard will continue to be updated every four weeks. The complete dashboard is available at aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard.