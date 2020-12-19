 Skip to main content
Accessing hay during winter
If this winter takes a turn for the worse, are you prepared? The principles of bale storage are fairly straight forward and easy implement while dry weather holds.

First, mitigate the impact of moisture. Move bales away from areas where snow will drift making access difficult. Tree lines, low areas and fence rows are all natural snow catches, and while convenient, are poor locations for winter bale storage.

The second concept to keep in mind is organization. Hopefully by now, you have taken some forage tests and have a good idea of the nutrient value of the bales on hand. Higher quality hay may be needed later during late gestation and peak lactation, while right now lower quality forage will suffice for spring-calving cows.

Proper bale storage this winter can mean a better and easier feeding program if the need arises. Avoid storing in areas that collect snow or might be muddy later on, organize hay by quality, and keep a special eye on those that may have nitrate issues.

