LINCOLN — Reza is bringing his new production “Edge of Illusion” to the Lied Center on Feb. 18, featuring cutting-edge magic, with signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage.

Reza’s unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including recent US TV appearances on A&E’s Duck Dynasty and The CW’s "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." Audiences can expect to witness such illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, and a record breaking recreation of Houdini’s most famous stunt.