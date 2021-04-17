ACE Camp scholarships offered

Scholarships are available for youth from the TPNRD area on a first come, first served basis until allocated or until the May 10 TPNRD scholarship application deadline.

The camp is designed for students finishing sixth, seventh or eighth Grade this year, and is for students who want to learn more about natural resources while having an adventure at camp. The registration fees and TPNRD scholarship for the camp is $225 per student. The camp fees cover lodging, meals and other camp activities, but do not include transportation to or from the camp. For more ACE Camp information, visit the upperloupnrd.org/youth-camps website.