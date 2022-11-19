Ackerman named Dawson Public Power District manager of finance and administration

LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District has announced the hiring of Carmen Ackerman as manager of finance and administration. Under her new role, Ackerman will be responsible for all financial aspects of the district.
Ackerman is a Gothenburg native and has spent her entire career in the finance and accounting profession. A certified public accountant and certified management accountant, she brings more than 25 years of experience in financial management, according to a press release.
“I’m looking forward to being a value-added member of the team,” Ackerman said. “I look forward to the challenge of learning a new industry and assisting Dawson PPD as we transition into Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.”
Ackerman and her husband, Mike, have three children. They reside in Gothenburg.