Adams Insurance Advisors receives honors

This year, four of Adams Insurance Advisor’s team members received honors from the Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska during their annual virtual conference held Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Jon Hongsermeier, an AIA agent based in North Platte, received the Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska Committee Chairman of the Year for 2020. This award recognizes his leadership and achievement as co-chairman of the Talent Network Task Force and working diligently to meet IIAN member needs.
The Talent Network Task Force develops and implements IIAN’s college program connecting agency members with colleges throughout Nebraska and attracting new talent to the independent agency system. Jon will continue chairing this group for 2020-21 as well as chair the IIAN Foundation board.
Locally, Hongsermeier serves as treasurer to the North Platte Rotary group.
Zak Morken, AIA sales manager, received national recognition by receiving the Big I Young Agent Champion Award. This award recognizes his commitment to service and dedication to the industry and young agents. Morken co-founded the Mid-West Young Agents Conference that focuses on content development and building relationships. In addition, his efforts with the Mid-West Young Agents Conference provided scholarships that helped young agents engage with IIAN and the Big I. Morken was elected as Secretary-Treasurer to the Nebraska IIAN Board during the annual meeting last week. In addition to his duties for the Association, Morken also belongs to the Ogallala Optimists.
Abby Patterson, commercial lines account manager for AIA, has achieved her Certified Insurance Service Representative designation in 2020. This designation is achieved by the completion of education courses in different areas of insurance knowledge. AIA supports all our staff in furthering their education efforts to assist our clients as much as possible. Patterson serves locally on the Keith County Area Leadership Board of Directors.
The IIAN membership elected Deb Schilz, AIA agency manager, to serve as the Nebraska director to the National Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America Board of Directors their annual meeting. Schilz served as Nebraska president of IIAN in 2006-07 and has continued to serve on several committees since that time with the association. The national board is active in policy issues affecting the insurance industry, including legislation, carrier relationships, marketing the independent agency system through Trusted Choice, and recruiting new talent into the industry. On the local level, Schilz serves as chair of the Keith County Visitor’s Committee and is president of the Ogallala City Council.
“We appreciate all our staff volunteering their time from the local to national levels and continuing to promote the insurance industry,” said Chad Adams and Todd Adams, owners of Adams Insurance Advisors. “The state and national recognitions these AIA team members have received is a reflection of their professionalism and expertise.”
Adams Insurance Advisors is a fourth generation family owned independent insurance agency serving Western Nebraska and Colorado. In their over 100 years in business, the agency focuses on insurance products from home, auto, business and farm to crop, life and senior health insurance products. The mission of the agency is to provide innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and protection for the ever-changing needs for their customers while serving our communities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!