Adams Insurance Advisors receives honors

Abby Patterson, commercial lines account manager for AIA, has achieved her Certified Insurance Service Representative designation in 2020. This designation is achieved by the completion of education courses in different areas of insurance knowledge. AIA supports all our staff in furthering their education efforts to assist our clients as much as possible. Patterson serves locally on the Keith County Area Leadership Board of Directors.

The IIAN membership elected Deb Schilz, AIA agency manager, to serve as the Nebraska director to the National Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America Board of Directors their annual meeting. Schilz served as Nebraska president of IIAN in 2006-07 and has continued to serve on several committees since that time with the association. The national board is active in policy issues affecting the insurance industry, including legislation, carrier relationships, marketing the independent agency system through Trusted Choice, and recruiting new talent into the industry. On the local level, Schilz serves as chair of the Keith County Visitor’s Committee and is president of the Ogallala City Council.