Additional traffic will impact Garth Brooks concertgoers

LINCOLN — As Memorial Stadium prepares to welcome 90,000 Garth Brooks fans on Saturday, officials are alerting concertgoers to expect delays before and after the event.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation wants to recommend the following routes to fans:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on Interstate 80 from the west: Take exit 397, south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77), to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take exit 409 to US-6 (Cornhusker Highway) or Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

Areas to avoid in Lincoln due to construction:

» West O Street from Sun Valley Boulevard and First Street.

» US-77 south of Lincoln in the Saltillo Road area (South Beltway).

» 27th Street exits off I-80.

Drivers are encouraged to pack their patience, allow extra time to get to the concert, plan ahead and check 511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic info.