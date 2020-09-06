Mid-Plains Community College has recognized 36 of its adjunct instructors for their dedication and service to MPCC. The instructors and their hometowns are as follows.
30 years of service:
» Lynn Harris — Indianola.
20 years of service:
» Troy Fetters — Ogallala.
» Jan Knispel — Valentine.
» Keith Melchert — North Platte.
» Devin Muirhead — Valentine.
15 years of service:
» Amber Cochran — Kearney.
» Linda DeTurk — Omaha.
» Rich Docekal — Ogallala.
» Darin Ellis — Callaway.
» Kathleen Fowler — Arcadia.
» Shona Heim — Champion.
» Cathy Howard — Imperial.
» Dr. Doug Long — North Platte.
» Allison O’Neill — North Platte.
» Donna Stamp — Broken Bow.
» Andrea Stevens — McCook.
10 years of service:
» David Cooper — North Platte.
» Philip Lyons — McCook.
» Dawn Mallory — Mullen.
» Debby Moninger — Arnold.
» Shauna Morfeld — Papillion.
» Lester Olsen — Kilgore.
» Sandy O’Neil — Wauneta.
» Christina Sheets — Wallace.
» Tonya Townsend — North Platte.
5 years of service:
» Shevaun Adams — Valentine.
» Pacanda Carfield — Trenton.
» Stefanie Edwards — Broken Bow.
» Serena Findley — North Platte.
» Pat Hartley — North Platte.
» Megan Hoover — North Platte.
» Dr. Craig Jacobus — Fremont.
» Jennifer Jones — Ogallala.
» Sharon Kircher — McCook.
» John O’Neil — Ogallala.
» Becky Schrunk — Valentine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.