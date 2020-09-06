GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College is offering adult education classes during the 2020 fall semester in several central Nebraska communities.
All Adult Education classes are open to individuals 16 years and older who have officially withdrawn from secondary school. The classes are free, but a fee is charged for each of the four GED tests.
For more information, contact Ann Chambers in Grand Island at 308-398-7446 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 7446, or the following local coordinators:
» Columbus: Mary Wiegand at 402-562-1432 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 1432.
» Grand Island: Jessica Igo at 308-398-7433 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 7433.
» Hastings: Anne Cannon at 402-463-7323.
» Holdrege: Diana Watson at 308-995-8133 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780.
» Kearney: Donna Martin at 308-338-4009 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780.
» Lexington: Amy Hill at 308-338-4080 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780.
» Ord: Crystal Ramm at 308-728-3299.
» Schuyler: Mary Wiegand at 402-562-1432 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 1432.
