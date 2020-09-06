Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS INTO THIS EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ204...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR. IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ208... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208 NIOBRARA VALLEY/FORT NIOBRARA NWR/SAMUEL R MCKELVIE NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ210...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FRENCHMAN BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 14 PERCENT. * HIGH TEMPERATURES...IN THE 90S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRE STARTS WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&