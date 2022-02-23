AED maintenance could save lives

Automated external defibrillators, also known as a AEDs, have proven to be lifesaving equipment in our public spaces. Many Nebraska municipalities have them in their community centers, auditoriums, baseball complexes, swimming pool areas and city/village offices. Since they’re portable and designed for a layperson to use, they’re vital for assisting a person who is experiencing cardiac arrest. Hopefully, every citizen in Nebraska could easily find an AED in time of need in a public space.

Grants are available through the League Association of Risk Management for communities to purchase AEDs. It’s not an inexpensive piece of equipment as you can plan on paying somewhere in the range of $900 to $1200 for a unit. There are some essential points to remember when buying and maintaining an AED.

First of all, an AED must be FDA approved, so consult the manufacturer before purchasing to make sure it meets all federal requirements. In 2015 the FDA required that all AEDs be approved by them, and, as of February 2022, all AED accessories must also be approved by the FDA. The reason for these requirements is that in 2013, the FDA found that many AEDs installed at facilities were inoperable. Even now, facilities may have an AED that isn’t going to work when it is pulled off the shelf to assist a victim. It’s recommended that AEDs are checked regularly to make sure they’re ready to do the job they were made to do. Manufacturers have made AEDs easy to use for the average bystander, but they can still malfunction because of lack of maintenance or even just because of a dead battery.

The first thing to do is check the AED and its accessories for an expiration date. There should be at least two sets of AED pads in sealed packages with expiration dates on the packages. Check those to make sure they’re not out of date.

Any AED purchased before 2015 will more than likely not be approved by the FDA and should be replaced. It also may be time to replace the AED if the factory warranty has expired. There should be a status/service light that alert as to whether the AED is operable. It’s a good safety practice to look for an operational light when walking by any AED. It might just need a new battery, but don’t wait for an emergency to find out. It’s also a good idea to check the AED to ensure it doesn’t show signs of cracks or damage, an unthinking mishap could have damaged the case.

Most importantly, to keep an AED in working order, refer to the manufacturer’s manual for information about maintenance.

It’s great to have an AED in public buildings or areas, but they can’t just be put up on the wall and forgotten. Keep easily accessible records as to when it was purchased and what maintenance has been done to it.