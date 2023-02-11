Starting cardiac rehabilitation at Great Plains Health a year ago was a familiar task for Jack Price.
The retired North Platte Public Schools administrator and school board member had been through it twice before, following quadruple bypass surgery in 2010 and implantation of his first of two stents in 2016.
In fact, the 74-year-old Price was still a regular at GPH’s cardiac rehab gym when chest pains sent him back to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln for his second stent in February 2022.
That was the only heart attack symptom he felt before any of his three procedures, he said.
“I sat down on the couch, and my chest started aching and I hadn’t been exercising at all,” he said. “I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances. I’m going to the hospital.’”
As Price already knew, cardiac medical professionals regard the weeks of prescribed exercise after a heart procedure as critical to improving a patient’s odds of long-term survival.
People are also reading…
Registered nurse Stacy Dotson, GPH’s coordinator of cardiac rehabilitation, acknowledged that “some people can do everything right and still have problems because of genetic issues” making them more prone to heart trouble.
But it’s vital to teach heart patients that “you can’t just return to a sedentary lifestyle,” she said. “It’s to continue this forever, as long as you’re able.”
GPH’s cardiac services have leapt forward since Price’s 2010 bypass surgery, triggered after testing at the hospital showed abnormally high calcium.
“They said if the score was over 400, you have problems,” he said. “I was at 1,400.”
He was transferred to Bryan then because the North Platte hospital didn’t — and still can’t — do bypass surgeries.
But GPH has been able since 2011 to put in stents and provide all other cardiac services, said cardiopulmonary services director Elisha Pueppka-Widick. Price said he had his stents put in at Bryan because it has his records.
“When I started here in ‘05, I think they were only doing diagnostic heart caths” at GPH, Dotson said, referring to catheterization. “If they needed any intervention, they had to ship them to Lincoln.”
While every heart patient’s needs are different, their cardiac rehab programs have common elements, she said.
Patients ideally report to the gym at least two weeks after their first post-procedure appointment with a cardiologist, who must clear them to start exercises.
GPH staffers begin by having them walk back and forth between the back of a room and a hallway for six minutes. That measures how “deconditioned” a patient is before finalizing a program.
“Are they able to complete that walk without difficulty?” Dotson said. “We have people who are unable to complete that.”
Patients typically come to the gym three times a week, she said. Private insurance usually covers about six weeks of sessions, but Medicare will cover up to 36 total sessions if the patient keeps making progress.
“With most people, they’re going to progress as far as they’re going to in about six weeks,” Dotson said.
They weigh in and have their blood pressure taken at the start of each session. More readings follow after they do “warmup” stretches and lift arm weights, as they work out on gym equipment and after they stretch again for their “cooldown” at session’s end.
Patients can choose from exercise bikes, treadmills, NuStep recumbent bikes, ellipticals and arm ergometers.
Dotson said patients can use one or more apparatuses, as long as they can tolerate them and put in at least 30 combined minutes. It’s about “what you won’t mind doing, what’s comfortable and what you enjoy.”
Outside the gym, she said, patients are urged to exercise 30 minutes two to three more times a week. They can walk, bike or do whatever gets them moving.
Patients wear heart-monitoring equipment during workouts and are told to keep their heart rates in a prescribed age-appropriate range.
Staff members also ask them to estimate how hard they’re working, so they set a pace within their heart-rate range but don’t push to their limits.
Price said he typically puts in an hour at GPH’s gym, using each apparatus except the arm ergometers. During warm months, he also plays golf most days and bicycles 20 miles a day.
“When winter hits, I have to come back in,” he said. Given his past procedures, “I’ve got nurses and doctors here who can help me if I need help.”
At their last official session, patients repeat the six-minute walking test to measure their progress, Dotson said.
They’re welcome to keep working out at the hospital, she added. Patients set their own schedules and pay only if they show up, with monthly costs from $10 to $30 depending on total visits.
Pueppka-Widick said GPH isn’t out to compete with private gyms. The hospital provides the gym equipment “to be able to maintain the health of our patients.”
Both women said heart patients can’t expect exercise alone to take off needed weight. During rehab, they receive information about appropriate foods and can meet with GPH dietitians.
“A big part of it is the diet,” Dotson said. “Most of the weight loss can’t be done by exercise bike.”
Price, whose weight has fallen since last year’s heart episode from 220 to 202 pounds, said he typically burns 400 to 500 calories during an exercise session. That’s important but not nearly enough to offset a typical restaurant meal.
He keeps working out at GPH because “I appreciate the professionalism of the staff here,” he said.
“I think a lot of times they don’t get credit for what they do. And the treatment you get here is personal. It’s not like you’re a number.”