Ag land management webinar to explore cash rental rates, new property tax credit

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue its webinar series, “Land Management Quarterly,” at noon on Feb. 15.

Started in 2019, the series offers management advice and insight for Nebraska landowners, agricultural producers and others interested in properly managing agricultural land.

The February episode will examine trends and methods for setting cash rents, the new property tax income credit for Nebraska, and considerations for updating agricultural rental arrangements for 2021. The interactive sessions may be attended live. They conclude with an “Ask the Experts” session, offering participants the chance to get answers to their land or lease questions.

The webinars are led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, who are both in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Jansen focuses on agricultural finance and land economics, as well as the direction of the annual Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey and Report. Vyhnalek is a farm succession and farmland management extension educator.

“Land is one of Nebraska’s most critical assets,” said Jansen. “This webinar series will help those with a vested interest in land to better understand the financial and human forces reshaping the rural agricultural landscape.”