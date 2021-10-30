Ag land management webinar to focus on rents, farm programs

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next Agricultural Land Management Quarterly webinar will offer updates on county-level cash rental rates, ARC and PLC coverage options and leasing considerations. It will be at noon on Nov. 15.

The quarterly webinars address common management issues for Nebraska landowners, agricultural operators and related stakeholders interested in the latest insight on trends in real estate, managing agricultural land and solutions for addressing challenges in the upcoming growing season UNL said in a press release.

The webinar series is presented by the Center for Agricultural Profitability, housed in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

The November webinar will cover recent findings from the USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service county-level cash rent survey. The presentation will also include a segment on landlord-tenant communication issues related to closing out 2021 leases and review leasing considerations for 2022. The webinar will conclude with an “Ask the Experts” session.

The webinar will be led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, who are both in the Department of Agricultural Economics.