Ag scholarships available to high school seniors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Do you know a high school senior interested in pursuing a career in agriculture? The American Soybean Association wants to provide students a college scholarship as they begin their agriculture education, according to a press release.

The ASA Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2022-23 academic year. High school seniors may apply online through Dec. 31. To apply, go to americansoybean.wufoo.com/forms/qs7wcmv1h8ly72.

ASA and BASF have recognized and rewarded students for their hard work and interest in agriculture through the Soy Scholarship since 2008.

The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments, one per semester, for the 2022-23 school year. The student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship.

Final selection will be made in January by a committee of soybean grower leaders. The student will be notified once the selection is made, with an official announcement to follow and a presentation scheduled in the spring. For more information, go to soygrowers.com/about/awards/soy-scholarship.