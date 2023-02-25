University of Nebraska Extension will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70.

Allan Vyhnalek, an Extension educator for farm and ranch transition and succession, will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process, and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans, according to a press release.

“The common mistake is that most know that they need an estate plan, but never get around to putting a plan into a legal document,” Vyhnalek said. “Over several years, at the end of the workshop, the most common comment is that the participants wished that they had started learning the steps to start and complete a plan sooner.”

The workshop is free to attend. Registration is required by calling Nebraska Extension in Lincoln, Logan & McPherson Counties at 308-532-2683 or email randy.saner@unl.edu for more information.