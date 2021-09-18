 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ag Valley Co-op donates to area FFA chapters
0 comments

Ag Valley Co-op donates to area FFA chapters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EDISON — Ag Valley Co-op is making donations to local FFA chapters through a partnership with Land O’ Lakes Foundation and CoBank. This year Ag Valley Co-op awarded 9 donations totaling $40,000 that were matched dollar-for-dollar by Land O’ Lakes Foundation and Co Bank to FFA chapters.

The FFA chapters receiving donations:

» Arapahoe-Holbrook FFA Chapter, Arapahoe.

» Cambridge FFA Chapter, Cambridge.

» Eustis-Farnam FFA Chapter, Eustis.

» Maywood FFA Chapter, Maywood.

» Medicine Valley FFA Chapter, Curtis.

» North Platte FFA Chapter, North Platte.

» Norton FFA Chapter, Norton, Kansas.

» South Platte FFA Chapter, Big Springs.

» Southwest FFA Chapter, Bartley.

“The funds that Land O’ Lakes, CoBank and Ag. Valley Co-op provide have been used for many things to benefit our FFA chapter, including purchasing new iPads, and registration costs for State and National Competitions. These funds make a difference because we aren’t having to ask our local taxpayers to pay for these things. Thank you, Ag Valley Co-op, Land O’ Lakes, and CoBank,” Eustis Farnam ag teacher Chad Schimmels said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News