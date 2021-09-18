Ag Valley Co-op donates to area FFA chapters

EDISON — Ag Valley Co-op is making donations to local FFA chapters through a partnership with Land O’ Lakes Foundation and CoBank. This year Ag Valley Co-op awarded 9 donations totaling $40,000 that were matched dollar-for-dollar by Land O’ Lakes Foundation and Co Bank to FFA chapters.

“The funds that Land O’ Lakes, CoBank and Ag. Valley Co-op provide have been used for many things to benefit our FFA chapter, including purchasing new iPads, and registration costs for State and National Competitions. These funds make a difference because we aren’t having to ask our local taxpayers to pay for these things. Thank you, Ag Valley Co-op, Land O’ Lakes, and CoBank,” Eustis Farnam ag teacher Chad Schimmels said.