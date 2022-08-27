Ag Valley Co-op hosting open house Monday

BIG SPRINGS — Ag Valley Cooperative is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. MT on Monday for farmers and agriculturists to tour the new Kahler System at Ag Valley Co-op in Big Springs.

The Kahler System is an unmanned load out facility that producers can utilize 24 hours a day, seven days a week to pick up liquid fertilizer loads, the co-op said in a press release. The new system is innovative and allows producers convenience.

The event will also showcase AVX Start-Right, a low salt starter fertilizer with phosphorus enhancements and a micronutrient package. AVX Start-Right provides growers with better macro and micronutrient uptake, increased nutrient efficiency, better yields and increases nutrient uptake in tough field conditions. AVX Start-Right is available to purchase from the new Kahler System.

“The new Kahler System in Big Springs provides Ag Valley the ability to serve our customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Agronomy Department Manager Kirk Nielsen said. “This new system paired with AVX Start-Right brings an innovative solution to the Big Springs area, and we are excited to provide our patrons with new technologies, which allows us to serve the customer in today’s changing environment.”