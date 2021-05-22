Ag Valley Co-op partners with South Platte FFA for project

EDISON — Ag Valley Cooperative hosted a design contest for local FFA chapters to create a name and logo for an Ag Valley-branded corn starter product. South Platte FFA chapter in Big Springs came up with the winning name and logo.

“Ag Valley’s agronomy department strives to source the highest quality products for our member owners,” said Kirk Nielsen, Ag Valley Agronomy division manager. “We also take seriously our responsibility to nurture the next generation of producers, so it was a natural fit to work with FFA students on this creative project.”

AVX Start-Right is a starter fertilizer for corn that supports the crop by providing a boost of in-furrow nutrients at the time of planting, according to a press release.

The contest challenged local FFA chapters to create a name for the new product and design an accompanying logo. In addition to being featured in sales and marketing materials for the product, the name and logo will be displayed on Ag Valley Co-op nurse trailers.

“This was a great project for our Ag Business class here at South Platte,” said Cameron Miller, FFA advisor for the South Platte chapter. “It is always enjoyable to try something out of the ordinary. I was impressed with how well the students responded to this particular activity.”