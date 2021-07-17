 Skip to main content
Ag Valley retires deferred equities to stockholders
Ag Valley retires deferred equities to stockholders

EDISON — Ag Valley Cooperative has announced that stockholders born in 1943 and equities acquired from the Big Springs Co-op in 2002 will be receiving equity retirement checks.

“It is with great pleasure that we present our stockholders with these checks for their deferred equity,” CEO Jeff Krejdl said. “They represent years of support and loyalty to Ag Valley Cooperative. Your cooperative is proud of this accomplishment.”

Ag Valley Co-op has redeemed over $5.8 million of deferred equities in the last 22 years to stockholders.

