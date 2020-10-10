Aggie academics target workforce needs

The month of October started off with exciting news for the Aggie community.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture was awarded a federal Perkins funds grant, which will enable the college to move into a new era of technology and academic delivery.

The NCTA Action Grant leadership team submitted a proposal this summer to the Nebraska Department of Education, which administers the federal funds, with a request for $100,000 to boost career, technical and adult education programs at the college level.

The federal reVISION grant will help NCTA deliver interactive education on campus, through virtual learning and with high-tech outreach through methods such as mobile laboratories and livestreaming courses.

The academic travel teams and enhancement programs will improve with livestreamed and interactive technology for agronomy, animal sciences, welding, veterinary technology and many more NCTA programs.

Soon, NCTA will be making purchases for state-of-the-art technology with a robotic welder, mobile agronomy lab, life-size equine simulator, livestreaming cameras of animal science courses and the recommended “ClearVet” converted imaging system for high-skill learning in veterinary technology.