Aggie advocates for youth and education

CURTIS — Josi Arnold’s advocacy on behalf of college students was noteworthy throughout 2020, particularly due to the global pandemic.

Arnold’s appreciative supervisors at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture took note.

They’d worked closely with Arnold, who has been the NCTA Dean’s Office administrative associate since early 2020.

She helped students and the campus community during the transition to remote learning in March, and then back to campus for in-person sessions that summer and fall semester.

Last winter she, was nominated for recognition by the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Josi is not only a valued employee at NCTA, but she was also a student,” NCTA Associate Dean Jennifer McConville wrote in the nomination. “This gives her a unique view to be a resource for diversity and inclusion to students and employees, both.”

Arnold received the sole IANR Inclusive Excellence Award this spring in a virtual, online program for IANR faculty, staff, researchers and extension personnel recognized for outstanding service. The award included a monetary stipend.