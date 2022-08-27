Aggie of the Year out on the range

CURTIS — For Maddy Carr, a 2020 graduate of North Platte High School, she found her initial interest in veterinary medicine shifting to livestock industry management. Largely, due to the experiences she had as a student employee on the NCTA ranch crew.

“I feel livestock industry management is going to better suit me for a career path than being in a clinic setting as a veterinarian,” Carr said. She prefers to be outdoors, working with livestock.

The NCTA ranch crew handles chores at the campus farm, assisting with the NCTA cow-calf herd and feedlot cattle during the school year, and at the Leu Ranch in Hayes County mainly during the summer.

Her favorite work is with her big white horse, Maggie, processing, roping and moving cattle, often with the assistance of her Red Heeler-Border Collie dog, Mae.

“Mae goes with me everywhere and does everything with our ranch crew,” Carr said.

The athletic cowgirl who played softball in high school was active in 4-H, particularly with livestock projects.

She was influenced greatly by the Sandhills ranch life of her grandparents, Leon and Rosalea Gift of Thedford, and by family and friends.

Aggie of the Year

An end-of-semester announcement at the student awards night in May caught her by surprise. Carr was named Aggie of the Year, a selection by faculty and staff for her outstanding representation as an NCTA Aggie.

This fall, as NCTA’s fall semester started Monday, Carr has a full load of classes in range management, nutrition, livestock and carcass evaluation, ag economics, success in animal science, and human relations.

She is on track to graduate with an associate of applied science degree in December 2023. First, however, she plans many hours working or competing outdoors. As an Aggie out on the range.