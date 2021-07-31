Aggies celebrate decades of success

CURTIS — Graduates and friends of the “Curtis Aggies” high school and college alumni showed up for Aggie Alumni Day, surpassing attendance goals for organizers.

“We had a terrific turnout to help our alumni celebrate 108 years in Curtis,” said David Fulton of Pleasanton. “Everyone really seemed to enjoy the daytime event, and a chance to get out and socialize again on campus.”

A 1980 graduate of agribusiness management, Fulton is president of the Aggie Alumni Association, which represents high school and college eras from opening on Sept. 9, 1913, to current day.

Fulton advanced from president-elect to president, receiving the gavel from Ann Ramm Bruntz of Friend, a veterinary technician alumna from the Class of ’71. She had completed her term and celebrated with 23 others who returned to campus for their 50-year celebration.

“We definitely had a great time getting together again, with most of us spread throughout the state,” said Bruntz. “We enjoyed this chance to gather again after the pandemic halted our alumni reunion plans in 2020.”

Alumni from Aggies high school

The noon luncheon attracted several of the older alumni, many who live in southwest Nebraska or near enough to drive into Curtis.