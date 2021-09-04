Aggies hosting Sporting Clay Shoot on Monday

CURTIS — Sporting clay enthusiasts can “break some clays” on Labor Day to show support for an Aggie team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The NCTA Shotgun Sports athletes are hosting a Sporting Clay Shoot Monday in Curtis to help defray the expense of buying team vests and practice supplies, said NCTA Coach Alan Taylor.

Sports enthusiasts can participate between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Curtis Gun Club, the public range where NCTA team members practice twice weekly, east of Curtis on Nebraska Highway 23, near the airport.

The Aggies will compete in six contests this fall with the first meet Sept. 18 and 19 for the Midland University (Fremont) Invite held in Lincoln.

Then, they host a large, multi-state collegiate Prairie Circuit Conference meet from Sept. 23 to 25 near North Platte.