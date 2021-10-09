Aggies shotgun sports take aim at Brainard

CURTIS — The Aggies of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture traveled to Brainard for a weekend sporting clays match hosted by Concordia University Nebraska.

The shotgun sports student athletes met with tough competition in the field of 11 colleges, said Aggie Coach Alan Taylor.

Kaden Bryant of Firth led the Aggies with 240 out of 300 points. His teammates were Trey Barnhart, McCook; Kamren Sitzman, McCook; Abbey Paul, North Platte; and McKenna Darby, Pleasanton.

The top three schools were Concordia, Midland University in Fremont and Fort Hays State in Kansas.

The Aggies traveled this weekend to the Heartland Shooting Park located west of Grand Island where the collegiate meet is hosted by Hastings College this weekend.

The team has a break in the action on Saturday, before traveling to Wayne on Oct. 23 to 24, then back to the Heartland Park for the ACUI Upper Midwest Championship on Oct. 30 to 31.

Student athletes from across the U.S. compete in regional events of the ACUI clay targets shotgun sport programs. ACUI will host the national championships in San Antonio, Texas on March 29 to April 2, 2022. The Aggies are raising funds to attend nationals.