Aggies take top spots in Kansas State contest

CURTIS — NCTA Aggies tested their ag knowledge at the KSU Crop Judging Contest in Manhattan, Kansas, and again came back to their Curtis campus with a first-place plaque and the top three placings for individual contestants.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture led points among three 2-year colleges in the KSU Crop Judging Contest at Manhattan.

Ahren Marburger of Malvern, Iowa, won first place overall in the four-part contest for two-year contestants. He also was first in the lab practical.

Koltyn Forbes of Grand Island took second place overall and was first in the plant and seed ID. Allison Wilkens of Gibbon placed third overall and won first in the math practical.

The fourth team member of the winning team was Aggie Codi LaBorde of Milliken, Colorado. Competing unofficially was Aggie Garrett Thielen of Dorrance, Kansas.