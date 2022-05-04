Aggies to graduate Thursday
CURTIS — The Aggie class of 2022 is set to graduate Thursday at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Associate degrees and certificates will be conferred by University of Nebraska Vice President Mike Boehm. Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith will deliver the commencement address to graduates of two-year programs.
Due to forecasts for rain on Thursday, the 1:30 p.m. ceremony will be at the Curtis Memorial Community Center gymnasium, 201 Garlick Ave.