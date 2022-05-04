 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggies to graduate Thursday

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture had graduation outdoors for the Class of 2021. The 2022 ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Curtis Memorial Community Center.

 Courtesy photo/NCTA

CURTIS — The Aggie class of 2022 is set to graduate Thursday at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Associate degrees and certificates will be conferred by University of Nebraska Vice President Mike Boehm. Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith will deliver the commencement address to graduates of two-year programs.

Due to forecasts for rain on Thursday, the 1:30 p.m. ceremony will be at the Curtis Memorial Community Center gymnasium, 201 Garlick Ave.

