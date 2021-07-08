‘Agrarian Spirit’ exhibition opens at Great Plains Art Museum

The Mosemans grew up in small town Nebraska — Mark outside Oakland and Carol in Brainard — and are descendants of immigrant homesteaders and settlers who came to Nebraska in the 1800s.

Mark Moseman said his earliest memory of farm life was putting up hay with his father and grandfather. He recalls a vibrant family and social life on the farm and in the surrounding community — the farms were small, and the families helped each other.

Mark and Carol Moseman, both Husker alumni, said as they became older, they saw the centuries-old farm life begin to change. Hands-on labor transitioned to mechanized farming, which needed fewer people. As technology advanced, farms got bigger, and the small towns that depended on their business emptied out.

“It was a gradual, slow death,” Mark Moseman said of the exodus from family farming. “The loss of those people and culture is something that should be noted. It shouldn’t just be something that dies on the vine.”

The Mosemans decided to do their part to document that story through the art they collected — not just the exodus from the farm, but the way one’s relationship to the land has changed and what has been lost in the transformation, including one’s role and responsibility as caretaker.