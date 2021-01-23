The company Agri Realty has been formed by John Childears to serve central and western Nebraska. Agri Realty provides appraisals and real estate sales for farm, ranch, rural properties. Childears is a 40-year veteran of these services, with additional licenses in Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming. The appraisals provide substance for financing, estate settlement, court cases and corporate formation. Real estate services include typical private treaty offering, plus sale at public auction. Childears can be contacted at 308-539-4450 or by email at john@agrirealty.net. Agri Realty provides appraisal and real estate sales throughout central and western Nebraska.
Agri Realty company formed
- Telegraph staff reports
