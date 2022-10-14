Agricultural Safety and Health Center announces renewed funding through 2027

OMAHA — A new award will allow the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health to continue existing agricultural safety research and training efforts while exploring new initiatives to improve the lives of ag workers, UNMC said in a press release.

CS-CASH, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health, is one of 11 regional Centers for Agricultural Safety and Health to receive funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. This competitive award will provide the center $9 million to conduct research, prevention measures and outreach over the next five years.