Agricultural Safety and Health Center announces renewed funding through 2027

OMAHA — A new award will allow the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health to continue existing agricultural safety research and training efforts while exploring new initiatives to improve the lives of ag workers, UNMC said in a press release.
CS-CASH, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health, is one of 11 regional Centers for Agricultural Safety and Health to receive funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. This competitive award will provide the center $9 million to conduct research, prevention measures and outreach over the next five years.
Award funds will support continuation of existing initiatives and new projects related to:
- Outreach to agricultural workers with a focus on mental health, safe grain handling, tractor and equipment safety and animal handling safety. Special populations served by CS-CASH include young and aging workers, women in agriculture and immigrant and migrant workers.
- Surveys of agricultural injuries, illnesses and preventive practices in a seven-state region.
- Improving safety culture on feed yards in the Midwest.
- Investigating stress among Latino immigrant farm workers.
- Safety training of tribal bison herd workers.
- Investigating the exposome and organic dust-induced lung injury.
- Small grants to pilot and feasibility projects.
- Evaluation of all center projects.