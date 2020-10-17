Agriculture in the Classroom returns with new resources

“This year due to COVID-19, AITC staff was willing to shift to presenting virtually and was able to adapt the approach well, while still modeling how to apply quality teaching of agricultural concepts to students,” said Ben Vilkas, Wayne State College assistant professor. “I continue to look forward to our partnership, as it is really helpful to show teachers the value of adding agriculture to the curriculum.”

Connecting Chapters is another program reimagined with the safety of students and teachers in mind. With a new approach, 74 FFA chapters will participate in a hands-on, virtual training that will equip high school FFA members to connect with elementary students and peers to increase agricultural literacy in their communities.

“This training allowed us to learn the why and how to do agricultural literacy with our elementary students, even in a virtual environment. I really appreciated the opportunity students had to get to practice teaching a lesson before they do it in the classroom,” said Tony Jensen, Freeman FFA advisor. “This experience was valuable and will make our presentations more engaging and exciting because our students are confident in their abilities.”