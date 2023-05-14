Like much of rural Nebraska, Brown County is struggling with a critical shortage of childcare providers to serve the needs of the working or would-be working parents. A 2020 survey indicates that 72% of respondents said it was difficult to find childcare locally.

In 2020 the Ainsworth Child Development Center Board was formed and is leading the charge to help solve this problem. The organization also received its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in 2021. To date the organization has raised more than $1 million towards construction of a non-profit community childcare center that would add 46 available spots in Brown County, the organization said in a press release.

Karen O’Hare moved to Ainsworth in 2018. A North Carolina native and a successful ag business woman, she welcomed the idea of joining her husband’s family back on the O’Hare Ranch while continuing her professional career with Bayer Crop Science. The childcare shortage was immediately evident.

O’Hare ended up finding childcare, with a friend in the next town over to watch her then 2 year old since all of the in-home providers were full. When she welcomed her second child in the summer of 2019 her friend was able to watch both children for a short time.

At that point another friend, in Ainsworth, was able to watch them until two spots became available at a licensed provider. This worked great until the O’Hares welcomed their third child in late summer of 2021 and her provider moved away a few months after O’Hare started back to work.

Again, she found a friend to watch her children while she waited for spots to open. When a new in-home provider opened in fall of 2022 her youngest children finally found a stable spot to attend.

Similarly, Devyn France and her husband relocated to Brown County when job opportunities became available at the local hospital in 2017. She was pregnant with their first child when they made the move and were luckily able to find a spot with a licensed in-home provider.

After expanding to a family of four a year later, they were even lucky enough to have both children be at the same childcare provider. That is where their luck ran out.

Due to working in the medical field, the France family’s strenuous schedule during the pandemic did not allow them to stay with the first provider that helped raise their children. They moved to another in-home provider that was able to work with their schedules.

However, when baby number three arrived in 2021, there was no room to join her siblings. They would have to go to two separate providers. The children were eventually able to go to the same licensed in-home provider so their children could be together during the day. And now, The France family received word that their current provider would be retiring from childcare in May.

The hunt for stable, reliable, high-quality childcare begins again in just five short years.

These are only two examples of the many families that are struggling to find childcare and continue to work efficiently. And Ainsworth Child Development Center has decided to do something about it.

Construction has begun at the Ainsworth Child Development Center on Main Street and the organization is anticipating opening its doors in early 2024. The wait list for when the center is set to open is already full and continues to grow.

The success of this project will help the Brown County Community, however there is still work to be done. Important work. According to First Five Nebraska, and others, 90% of a child’s brain development takes place before age five. Eighty percent of that occurs before age three.

Early intervention, with high quality care leads to improved academic success and decreases remedial education costs.

The ACDC Board works closely with the Nebraska Children and Families Communities for Kids Initiative. Communities for Kids aims to partner with communities to support and coordinate planning for access to high-quality early care and education. Children, families and business growth in Brown County will all benefit as this project is successful.

According to the information provided, in Brown County there are currently 114 licensed spots in Brown County and two providers closing their doors this year. This leaves only 78 spots for early childcare available in Brown County at the end of 2023. This will leave up to 97 children under the age of six that need a spot and do not have one. Brown County is not alone, in rural

Nebraska 29% of children who potentially need childcare can not reasonably access it due to limited formal childcare spots — compared to 12% of their urban peers according to the Nebraska Board of Education and Census data.

With access to childcare, employers will have an increased stable labor supply as well as highly qualified candidates. Reduced absenteeism and turnover combined with employee productivity translate into immediate savings and increased profits for businesses, a primary focus of the board’s initiative and the work they are doing with Communities for Kids is to raise awareness and funds.

While well on the way, O’Hare says they have $800,000 more to raise. Key partners of their success thus far have been The William and Ruth Scott Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation, West Plains Bank, Union Bank & Trust, Homestead Bank, The Brown County Foundation, Brown County Farm Bureau and many other local businesses and families in Brown County.

They know the success for Brown County and supporters investing in rural Nebraska is continued success for our state as a whole. As they work to finish their project, they also work to shine a light on the bigger issue across many of our rural communities, current rural workforce and the Nebraskans of our future for the entire state. To learn more about the Ainsworth Child Development Center or make a donation at ainsworthchildcare.com. Checks can also be mailed to PO Box 52, Ainsworth, NE 69210.