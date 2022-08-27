AKRS Equipment Solutions and Zipline Brewing Co. announce launch of AKRS Ale

AKRS Equipment Solutions and Zipline Brewing Co. are teaming up to create a new beer, AKRS Ale.

The companies said in a press release this week that the brew will use Nebraska-grown corn. The finished product will have a "crisp and clean with a light refreshing flavor," and be under 100 calories, the release said.

Twelve-packs of the new brew will be available throughout the state in October.

“AKRS prides itself on delivering superior quality products to its customers,” said Kevin Clark, CEO of AKRS. “So, when we started to conceive of AKRS Ale as a nod to our core customer base, we quickly settled on Zipline as our keystone partner for the project.

"Just as our customers associate the AKRS name with quality in the field, we want them to look for AKRS Ale when it’s time to wind down and know they’re getting a great American beer brewed with them in mind,” Clark said.