OBERLIN, Kan. — AKRS Equipment has announced construction of a custom facility in Oberlin, Kansas, the company said in a press release.

“This new facility will give our employees the space and tools to be more efficient and to better serve our customers in Oberlin and surrounding communities,” said Mike Flint, operations director and one of the owners of AKRS Equipment.

The new location will be over 30,000 square feet in size, including over 20,000 square feet for service areas, and will be located in northeast Oberlin at the corner of Highway 36 and County Road 491.

“We look forward to breaking ground on this project and moving our business to this new location,” Unger said.

AKRS Equipment is the largest John Deere dealer in the Midwest, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, with 27 locations across Nebraska and Kansas.