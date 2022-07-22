Aksarben announces the 2022 Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients

OMAHA — Aksarben began recognizing the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska farm families in 1956. Since then, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized statewide.

Aksarban and the Nebraska Farm Bureau have announced this year’s recipients.

The Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award recognizes the ownership of at least 40 acres of farmland held by the same family for 100 years and the Aksarben Heritage Farm Family Award recognizes 150 years of family farm ownership.

“It’s such an honor to recognize the hard work and dedication of these incredible families. The milestones these families have reached is a true testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for over 125 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.

To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the county fair in the county where their farm is located.

“Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to be part of this long-standing program,” said Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, “Farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award which includes nearly 10,000 families in its alliance. These awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”

Honoring 150 years, the 2022 Aksarben Heritage Telegraph area Farm Families are:

Red Willow County: Ashton Homestead/Kelley Family Farm, established 1872.

Pioneer Awards honoring 100 years

Chase County: Clements Family Farm, established 1917.

Cherry County: Epke/Stiefel Family Farm, established 1903.

Custer County: Henry Family Farm, established 1922; Kissell Family Farm, established 1907.

Deuel County: Carter Family Farm, established 1917; Old Dorn Ranch, established 1904.

Frontier County: Allen Farm, established 1915; Boerkircher-Buehner Family Farm; Thomas and Cora Owen, established 1918.

Garden County: Whitney Family Farm, established 1918.

Perkins County: Kuenning & Son, LLC Family Farm, established 1917.

Red Willow County: Rosier Family Farm, established 1922.