 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aksarben Foundation now accepting applications for Farm Family Awards

  • 0

OMAHA — The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, has announced that applications for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm and Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards are being accepted now through April 15. These awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for at least 100 years (Pioneer) or 150 years (Heritage), respectively.

“We look forward to recognizing and awarding these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for nearly 130 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.

Partnering with Aksarben in sponsoring these awards each year, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to help sponsor these farm family awards. Nebraska Farm Bureau’s heritage and continuous mission is to serve Nebraska farm and ranch families, and these awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”

People are also reading…

Each honoree receives an engraved plaque and gatepost marker as permanent recognition of this milestone. The awards are presented during the annual county fair in which the land is located.

For more information about the Aksarben Foundation, go to aksarben.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 gas-saving tips that actually work

7 gas-saving tips that actually work

When fuel prices spike, lots of tips and tricks to save on gas get trotted out. Here are seven that don’t violate the laws of physics, compromise safety or insult your intelligence.

ZZ Top tour coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — ZZ Top has announced their Raw Whisky Tour in conjunction with readying a new album titled “RAW” that was recorded in connectio…

FNBO releases Community Impact Plan

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has announced that it has renewed its commitment to improving people’s lives with the launch of the “Comm…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News