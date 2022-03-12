Aksarben Foundation now accepting applications for Farm Family Awards

OMAHA — The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, has announced that applications for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm and Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards are being accepted now through April 15. These awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for at least 100 years (Pioneer) or 150 years (Heritage), respectively.

“We look forward to recognizing and awarding these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for nearly 130 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.

Partnering with Aksarben in sponsoring these awards each year, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to help sponsor these farm family awards. Nebraska Farm Bureau’s heritage and continuous mission is to serve Nebraska farm and ranch families, and these awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”

Each honoree receives an engraved plaque and gatepost marker as permanent recognition of this milestone. The awards are presented during the annual county fair in which the land is located.

For more information about the Aksarben Foundation, go to aksarben.org.