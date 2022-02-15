 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aksarben grant application deadline is March 15
The deadline for Aksarben Community Grant Applications is approaching, according to a press release.

The Aksarben Community Grants Program is a legacy initiative of the Aksarben Foundation, where matching-fund grants are funded by the Aksarben Foundation and targeted to community improvement projects and/or workforce development on a local level.

Any Nebraska 501(c)(3) organization is welcome to apply throughout the year, but the cutoff for this year’s applications is March 15.

The Southwest Nebraska LOSS Team of North Platte was a recipient of a grant in 2021.

To apply, visit aksarben.org. Selected projects will be notified in April and any application received after the deadline will be considered in 2023.

