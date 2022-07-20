All-ages fun at 'The Fifties in Focus' in McCook, July 28 to 30

When “The Fifties in Focus” Nebraska Chautauqua happens from July 28 to 30 in McCook, there will be many family-friendly activities focused on one of America’s most iconic decades.

Presented by Humanities Nebraska, this festival is free and open to the public. The event will feature music, fashion, cars, breakout sessions and Chautauqua-style presentations that allow audience members to interact with historic figures.

“The local committee has come up with a lot of fun ways for people to engage in ‘The Fifties in Focus’ next weekend,” said Kristi Hayek Carley, HN program manager.

The schedule is as follows, but is subject to change:

July 28

7 p.m. — MNB Bank Hot Summer Nights Concert, Norris Park, featuring Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations and meals for sale.

July 29

3-4 p.m. — Tea Party, Museum of the High Plains.

5 p.m. — “A Century of Fashion: The 1950s” with Sue McLain, Fox Theatre.

5-7 p.m. — Food Trucks on West D Street.

6-8:30 p.m. — 1950s Car Exhibit, West D Street.

7 p.m. — Keynote: “The Middle Way: Eisenhower and the Struggle for National Consensus,” by Jim Newton, Fox Theatre.

8 p.m. — Reception at Keystone Business Center, hosted by McCook Community Foundation Fund, featuring presentation by For Dancers Only and Sock Hop in Norris Alley.

July 30

9-11 a.m. — Norris Avenue Walking Tour, Museum of the High Plains.

9 a.m.-noon — Discovery Center Kids’ Activities, West D Street.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Farmers Market/Flea Market, West D Street.

9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. — “Rock Around the Clock” Breakout Sessions, Museum of the High Plains and Keystone Business Center. Schedule and descriptions at nebraskachautauqua.org.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. — Food trucks on West D Street.

6:30 p.m. — An Evening with Rosa Parks, Fox Theatre.

7:30 p.m. — An Evening with Thurgood Marshall, Fox Theatre, followed by Q&A with presenters.

8:30 p.m. — Chautauqua Celebration, Keystone Business Center, hosted by the McCook Arts Council.

“The Fifties in Focus” is presented by Humanities Nebraska with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities initiative “A More Perfect Union,” the Johnny Carson Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the State of Nebraska. Local support is provided by other businesses, organizations and volunteers.

For more information, go to nebraskachautauqua.org.